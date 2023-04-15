Manager Alex Cora wouldn't say for certain that Yoshida (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Angels, but he said the outfielder will definitely be back by Sunday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
It was reported earlier in the day that Yoshida would return Saturday, and that could still be in play, but it sounds like Cora doesn't want to fully commit to the Saturday return until he sees how Yoshida's hamstring is responding. Yoshida has only missed a couple games with the injury, making way for Rob Refsnyder in the short term.
