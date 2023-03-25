Yoshida started in left field and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's spring game against Atlanta.
Yoshida returned to Boston after starring in the World Baseball Classic for Japan. The outfielder went 9-for-22 with two home runs and a WBC-leading 13 RBI. On Friday, he slotted in at cleanup, where he's expected to hit when the regular season kicks off next week.
