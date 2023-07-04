Yoshida (leg) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Yoshida missed one game with a sore leg as a result of a hit by pitch, but he's ready to go following the off day Monday. He will play left field and bat third versus Dane Dunning.
