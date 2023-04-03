Yoshida went 2-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored, a steal and a walk in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Yoshida has started his MLB career with multiple hits in two of his first three games, going 4-for-13 with five runs scored. He drove in a run during the first and fifth innings Sunday and chipped in his first career steal. Yoshida hit cleanup in each of Boston's first three games.