Yoshida is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Yoshida heads to the bench after going 0-for-4 with a walk in the day game. Rob Refsnyder is getting the start in left field with lefty Carlos Rodon starting for New York.
