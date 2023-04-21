Yoshida went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over Minnesota.

Yoshida's third-inning single knocked in a run and snapped an 0-for-18 slide. He later singled in Boston's final run in the eighth. Yoshida has mostly batted fifth, but there isn't much in his .189/.317/.264 slash line to indicate a middle-of-the-order bat. The best that can be said about his start is an exceptional 7.9 K% (five strikeouts in 63 plate appearances).