Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 11-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Yoshida started the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning. He added RBI singles in the second and fourth frames. He's hit safely in 14 straight games, going 25-for-56 (.446) over that span. It took the outfielder a couple of weeks to adjust to MLB, but he's now up to a .317/.400/.548 slash line with six homers, 24 RBI, 21 runs scored and two stolen bases through 120 plate appearances.