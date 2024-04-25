Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Guardians that Yoshida is still viewed as the team's primary designated hitter, despite being on the bench for two straight matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. "He's an everyday DH, man," Cora said of Yoshida. "I don't know what the big deal is. [Tyler] O'Neill had to DH [on Tuesday]. [Rafael Devers] had to DH [on Wednesday]."

Yoshida's consecutive absences from the lineup created some question regarding whether the 30-year-old was still viewed as an everyday player after struggling to a .250/.333/.375 slash line through the Red Sox's first 24 games of the season, but Cora dispelled the notion that Yoshida's role was being downsized. The skipper noted that the Red Sox's injury situation was largely responsible for Yoshida being excluded from the lineup, as O'Neill was limited to DH duties when he came off the 7-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's 4-1 loss, and Devers was eased back in as a DH on Wednesday after having not played in a week due to a bone bruise in his left knee. O'Neill returned to his usual spot in left field Wednesday, but Devers may need another day or two as a DH before the Red Sox clear him to play third base. Since the Red Sox aren't keen on having Yoshida play in the corner outfield, he could miss out on more starts until Devers is back at third base on a full-time basis.