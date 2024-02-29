Yoshida revealed recently that he underwent surgery last fall on his jaw to correct temporomandibular joint dysfunction, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

It's an issue which Yoshida had for a few years and led to headaches and other discomfort. He now feels much better after the procedure. Yoshida noted that it affected him more with everyday tasks and not necessarily while he was playing baseball, but it can't hurt his outlook now that he's more comfortable. He's slated to be Boston's primary designated hitter this season.