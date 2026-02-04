The Red Sox claimed Gasper off waivers from the Nationals on Wednesday.

Gasper broke into the majors with the Red Sox in 2024 before spending the 2025 campaign with the Twins. He's slashed only .133/.250/.195 in 58 games between the two stops, but Gasper offers unique versatility with the ability to play catcher, first base, second base and left field. Gasper has minor-league options remaining, so he could begin the upcoming season at Triple-A Worcester.