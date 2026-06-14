Red Sox's Mickey Gasper: Nursing tight groin

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Gasper is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers due to slight groin tightness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Gasper started the previous seven games -- three at catcher, four at designated hitter -- but will be forced to the bench Sunday due to the groin issue. The injury doesn't seem to be a serious concern, and the 30-year-old will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery. Carlos Narvaez is starting behind the plate Sunday for Boston.