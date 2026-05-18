Red Sox's Mickey Gasper: Seeing steady reps since call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gasper will start at designated hitter and bat second in Monday's game against the Royals.
After not playing in either of the Red Sox's first two games following his May 7 call-up from Triple-A Worcester, Gasper has proceeded to start in seven of the team's subsequent eight contests. He's largely been the beneficiary of other players missing time with injuries, but Gasper has capitalized on his opportunities thus far, slashing .320/.346/.400 since his promotion. Gasper could return to the bench Tuesday if either or both of Carlos Narvaez (finger) and Ceddanne Rafaela (hamstring) are cleared to start.
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