Gasper is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Gasper started the previous eight contests and will receive a day off after batting .231 (6-for-26) with a double, three homers and a 7:6 BB:K during that span. Willson Contreras (hamstring) could be back from the injured list as soon as Friday, but the Red Sox may try to keep Gasper in the lineup however they can given his recent offensive production. Nick Sogard will pick up a start at first base Tuesday while Andruw Monasterio handles the keystone.