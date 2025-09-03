default-cbs-image
Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

The left-handed-hitting Lowe was included in the lineup against Cleveland southpaw Parker Messick in Monday's 6-4 win, but he'll hit the bench while the Guardians send another lefty (Joey Cantillo) to the bump for the finale. Romy Gonzalez will check in for Lowe at first base.

