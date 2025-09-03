Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The left-handed-hitting Lowe was included in the lineup against Cleveland southpaw Parker Messick in Monday's 6-4 win, but he'll hit the bench while the Guardians send another lefty (Joey Cantillo) to the bump for the finale. Romy Gonzalez will check in for Lowe at first base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Homers in win•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Logs two hits in return•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Back from paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Heading to paternity list•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Taking seat against lefty•