Hernandez's contract was selected by the Red Sox on Friday.

Hernandez will serve as the temporary backup to Christian Vazquez with Sandy Leon out on paternity leave. Hernandez has appeared in 22 major-league games (none since 2016), hitting .167/.239/.262. He shouldn't be counted on for much at the plate, as he owns a .184/.268/.250 mark in the high minors over the last two seasons.

