Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Returns from suspension
Hernandez (suspension) was added to Triple-A Pawtucket's active roster Thursday and has appeared in two games with the club, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts.
Hernandez was handed a 50-game suspension in spring training following a violation of minor league baseball's drug policy. Now that the ban has lapsed, Hernandez will likely serve as a depth option behind the plate for Pawtucket this season. Hernandez spent the 2017 campaign at Double-A Jackson in the Arizona organization, slashing .197/.257/.348 across 255 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Handed 50-game suspension•
-
Red Sox's Oscar Hernandez: Signs deal with Red Sox•
-
Diamondbacks' Oscar Hernandez: DFA'd on Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Oscar Hernandez: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Oscar Hernandez: Aiming for Monday return•
-
Diamondbacks' Oscar Hernandez: Recalled from Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...