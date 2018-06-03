Hernandez (suspension) was added to Triple-A Pawtucket's active roster Thursday and has appeared in two games with the club, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts.

Hernandez was handed a 50-game suspension in spring training following a violation of minor league baseball's drug policy. Now that the ban has lapsed, Hernandez will likely serve as a depth option behind the plate for Pawtucket this season. Hernandez spent the 2017 campaign at Double-A Jackson in the Arizona organization, slashing .197/.257/.348 across 255 plate appearances.