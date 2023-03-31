Devers went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 10-9 loss to Baltimore.

Devers offered usual production from the two-hole, but he was a victim of pitch-clock strikeout leading off the eighth inning. The Red Sox were down 10-4 at the time but mounted a three-run rally after Devers' strikeout and left a runner on. There's no telling what an extra out would have done. The third baseman accepted blame when talking to Matt Ventour of MassLive.com, noting he's still adjusting to the new rules.