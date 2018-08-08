Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Activated and starting Wednesday

Devers (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will bat eighth and play third base Wednesday against Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers ended up missing the minimum amount of time with a hamstring strain, as expected. Prior to the injury, Devers had gone 8-for-27 in seven games since the All-Star break. His return will bump Eduardo Nunez from third base, leaving him to fight for playing time with Brock Holt at second.