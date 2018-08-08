Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Activated and starting Wednesday
Devers (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will bat eighth and play third base Wednesday against Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Devers ended up missing the minimum amount of time with a hamstring strain, as expected. Prior to the injury, Devers had gone 8-for-27 in seven games since the All-Star break. His return will bump Eduardo Nunez from third base, leaving him to fight for playing time with Brock Holt at second.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will be activated Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Close to return•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: To begin rehab stint Monday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Remains on pace for quick return•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hoping for brief absence•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Officially moved to DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...