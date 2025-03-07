Devers (shoulders) is targeting Tuesday or Wednesday for his Grapefruit League debut, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

That would be about a week after his originally scheduled spring debut, as Devers has been working on getting his timing down in live batting practice before testing things out in a game. He's been brought along slowly in camp due to last season's shoulder problems, but he doesn't seem to have had any physical setbacks. While Devers will have less than two weeks of spring games to prep for Opening Day, it doesn't appear his availability for that March 27 contest versus the Rangers is in danger.