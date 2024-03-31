Devers (shoulder) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The 27-year-old sat out the past two days with shoulder soreness but will rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's series finale in Seattle. Devers went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI on Opening Day before being scratched from Friday's lineup.