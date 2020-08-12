Devers (ankle) is starting at third base and hitting second Wednesday against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Devers has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing a pair of games with a sore ankle. The 23-year-old, who is 10-for-57 with two home runs and a 3:21 BB:K this season, will face lefty Blake Snell in his first game back.