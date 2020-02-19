Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Back with club
Devers (personal) rejoined the Red Sox for Wednesday's full-squad workout, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Devers missed the first few days of camp while celebrating the birth of his daughter. His late arrival to spring training may prevent him from cracking the lineup in Boston's initial Grapefruit League games, but he'll have plenty of time to get the reps he needs before Opening Day.
