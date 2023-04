Devers has moved down to the cleanup spot for the Red Sox in Friday's game versus the Guardians, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

He's batted second almost exclusively this season when both he and Masataka Yoshida are in the lineup, but the two will flip-flop Friday as Yoshida moves to the two-hole and Devers hits fourth. A .238 average and .282 on-base percentage for Devers thus far have been lacking, but he's leading the American League with nine home runs.