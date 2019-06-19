Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Belts 12th homer
Devers went 3-for-8 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.
The 22-year-old is on fire right now, slashing .359/.375/.667 over his last eight games with three homers and seven RBI. Devers has upped his line on the season to .304/.357/.502, career bests in all three categories, and his 12 long balls and 47 RBI through 73 contests puts him on pace to establish new highs in those categories as well.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal