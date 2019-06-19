Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Belts 12th homer

Devers went 3-for-8 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.

The 22-year-old is on fire right now, slashing .359/.375/.667 over his last eight games with three homers and seven RBI. Devers has upped his line on the season to .304/.357/.502, career bests in all three categories, and his 12 long balls and 47 RBI through 73 contests puts him on pace to establish new highs in those categories as well.

