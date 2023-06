Devers went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to Colorado.

Devers launched his third and fourth homers over the last five games, giving him 17 home runs and an MLB-leading 56 RBI through 65 games. Prior to this recent outburst, the third baseman endured a power outage. Devers had gone 16 games without a home run and had a .230 slugging percentage.