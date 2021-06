Devers went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Devers plated one run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning, then delivered the big blow, a two-run double in 11th inning to break a 5-5 tie. The third baseman has RBI in seven of the last eight games, delivering 12 runners while recording seven extra-base hits. For the season, Devers has a 1.163 OPS with runners in scoring position.