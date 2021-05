Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

Devers capped off a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday with his second home run in as many games to put the Red Sox in the lead. The 24-year-old is now slashing .278/.354/.583 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 26 runs this season.