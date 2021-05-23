Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies.
Devers has now struck out twice in six of his last seven games, but he's also displayed impressive power recently. Across his last five games, Devers has blasted two home runs with three doubles, five RBI and four runs.
