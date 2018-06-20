Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts solo shot Tuesday

Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Devers crushed a 418 foot shot to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, though it wasn't enough in the eventual 6-2 loss. The 21-year-old has now gone deep in consecutive games and has tallied multiple hits in four of the last five to raise his slash line to .243/.290/.430 on the year.