Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Friday's 5-2 win over the Yankees.

Devers had recorded three hits across his last two games, and he led the Red Sox to the win Friday with his two-out homer in the top of the first inning. The 24-year-old is now slashing .279/.350/.592 with 15 home runs, 46 RBI and 36 runs this season.