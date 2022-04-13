Devers went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

Overshadowed by the team's .173 batting average entering the game, Devers' hot start has gone unnoticed. The third baseman singled in Boston's first run, then knocked in the game-winning tally in the eighth inning. "He knows what's going on," manager Alex Cora told Dana Wakiji of MLB.com. "Even in the last at-bat... instead of trying to do too much, he saw the ball, hit it up the middle. That's what good hitters do and we have a good one." Devers has at least one hit in all five games thus far and is batting .381/.409/.619 through 23 plate appearances.