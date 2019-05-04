Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Breaks out with first homer

Devers went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs in Boston's 6-1 victory over the White Sox on Friday.

Devers had no long balls on the season coming into this contest, but he finally got his first of the year with this first-inning three-run blast off Reynaldo Lopez. He's had his share of defensive concerns recently, but the 22-year-old is off to a solid start at the dish aside from the lack of power, as he's now hitting .298 with an excellent .382 on-base percentage through 114 at-bats.