Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Carries offense in win
Devers went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.
All three of his hits -- a solo shot in the third inning, a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI single in the eighth -- produced offense, with the last of the three delivering what ended up being the winning run. Devers is now slashing .326/.380/.558 with 18 homers and a career-high 70 RBI through 93 games in a breakout season for the 22-year-old.
