Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Cleared of structural damage to shoulder

Devers underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed no structural damage to his left shoulder, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The third baseman is hopeful to return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible in the Red Sox's second game out of the All-Star break July 21 against the Tigers.

Shortly after being placed on the DL, Devers revealed that his shoulder had been ailing for about three and a half weeks, so the Red Sox will take advantage of the upcoming break and give the 21-year-old some time to recover. With the Red Sox labeling Devers' injury as inflammation, it's expected that he'll resume baseball activities within a few days before reclaiming the everyday role at the hot corner next weekend. If Devers meets his goal of returning July 21, he would only miss six games in total due to the injury.