Devers (hamstring/back) will start at third base and bat second in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

A sore right hamstring in addition to a bout with back tightness prompted the Red Sox to hold Devers out for the final two games of their series with the Rays, but the 25-year-old is ready to go for the start of a four-game set with Boston's biggest rival. Before his absence, Devers was running hot at the plate with a .318/.388/.455 slash line over his previous 10 starts.