Devers (calf) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Devers missed the first two games of the series in Oakland with a tight right calf, but he looks like he'll try and give it a go Wednesday. Fantasy players planning to use Devers in DFS lineups may still want to keep close tabs on the Boston lineup leading up to the 3:37 p.m. ET opening pitch just to ensure he isn't a late scratch.