Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Close to return
Devers (hamstring) is expected to join the Red Sox in Toronto and be activated off the disabled list when eligible Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers will suit up for short-season Lowell on Monday. If all goes well, he'll fly to Toronto to rejoin his Red Sox teammates. He had been hitting .292 with an .827 OPS in his last 19 games before getting hurt.
