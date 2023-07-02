Devers went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Devers put the Red Sox on top 2-1 with his two-run home run in the top of the third and again added to Boston's lead with an RBI single in the fifth. The third baseman reached base three times in the contest and fell a triple short of a cycle, while also launching his third homer in his last eight games. He's hitting .344 over that eight-game stretch with six RBI and seven runs scored.