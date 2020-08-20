Devers went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI double during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

The 23-year-old had his second consecutive three-hit game, and his run production Wednesday proved to be the difference in the contest. Devers is off to a slow start with a .231/.278/.407 slash line through 23 games, but he's shown signs of life over the past week, going 11-for-31 with five extra-base hits.