Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Concludes season with walkoff hit
Devers went 3-for-5 with a double and a run Sunday in the Red Sox's 5-4 win over the Orioles.
Devers' ninth-inning single went down as a walkoff hit, but the third baseman wasn't credited with an RBI after it was ruled that Steve Wilkerson's error in the field allowed Mookie Betts to score the winning run. In any case, it was a fitting end to an exceptional breakout season for Devers, who overcame a slow start to deliver a sizzling .311/.361/.555 line with 32 home runs, 115 RBI, 129 runs and eight stolen bases.
