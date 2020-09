Devers went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Rays.

Devers took Josh Fleming yard in the the third inning to record his 10th homer of the season. He now has four long balls in his past four games, also driving in nine runs and scoring four times. After a slow start to the season, Devers is hitting .275/.328/.533 with 26 runs scored and 31 RBI across 180 plate appearances.