Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Continues to mash

Devers went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Royals.

Devers, who was named the AL Player of the Month for May, hasn't slowed down because the calendar flipped. He has three extra-base hits and driven in six runs over the last three games. Devers ranks 12th in MLB with .316 batting average.