Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Continues to terrorize Toronto
Devers finished 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.
Devers got a sixth-inning rally started with an RBI double and later drove in another run with an infield single. He has been red-hot since arriving in Toronto, going 8-for-19 with three home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored over the four-game set. Devers now owns an OPS of .865 and will look to keep it up as the road trip shifts to Houston.
