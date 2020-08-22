Devers went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Sunday as the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 8-5.

Devers added a long ball of his in the fifth after J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts each had one of their own earlier in the game. The 24-year-old third baseman has hit safely in eight of his last nine games after a slow start to the season and seems to finally be hitting his stride at the plate. The Red Sox currently own one of the worst team ERA's in all of baseball (5.93) and are counting on guys like Devers to maintain his production at the plate in order to keep them in games.