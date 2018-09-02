Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Could be platooned upon return

Devers (hamstring) may have to share third base with Eduardo Nunez when he's activated from the disabled list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora discussed the third base situation, telling reporters that Devers needs to be more consistent at the plate and is wary of the errors. "One thing for sure: Raffy has to play better. We knew that. The whole season offensively he's been up and down. Defensively, he's made his errors. But he needs to be better. And that's the bottom line. We're here to win ballgames. And whoever is playing the best, he's going to play," said Cora. The two players make for a natural platoon with Devers hitting from the left side and Nunez from the right.