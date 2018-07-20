Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Could return Saturday

Devers (shoulder) will participate in a workout Friday and could come off the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's contest, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers was placed on the shelf July 12 due to shoulder inflammation, so Saturday will be his first day eligible to return. If all goes well during his workout, he will likely be back in the starting lineup at third base for Saturday's tilt.

