Devers went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run and RBI in a 5-2 win against the Athletics on Sunday.

Devers singled home a run in the first inning, walked and scored in the sixth and smacked a solo home run off A.J. Puk in the eighth to extend the lead. The 25-year-old ended a five-game homer drought with the long ball, pulling him into a tie for 14th in the majors on the heels of last season's career-best mark of 38. Devers' .341/.371/.606 slash line featured an average, slugging and .977 OPS that all rank top six in MLB.