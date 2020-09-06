Devers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Both Devers and Alex Verdugo are on the bench against lefty Robbie Ray. Manager Ron Roenicke said both are just getting routine days off, per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal. Bobby Dalbec will start at third base and bat eighth.
