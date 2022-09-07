Devers isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Devers is getting a rare day off after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Christian Arroyo will take over at the hot corner and bat sixth.
