Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Delayed start to spring training
Devers will make a delayed arrival to spring training since his girlfriend recently gave birth to their daughter, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear when exactly Devers is expected to join the team, but his absence shouldn't impact much for the upcoming season. The 23-year-old took a major step forward in 2019 with a .311/.361/.555 slash line, 32 home runs, 54 doubles, 115 RBI and eight stolen bases in 156 games.
